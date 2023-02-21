Ryan McMahon Duo with Joel Spillette on Piano – March 15 at Bozinni’s (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Ryan McMahon duo with Joel Spillette on Piano

Wednesday, March 15

Doors 6:30 Show 8:00

Tickets only $ 25



Tickets on sale now at Bozzini’s or call 604 792 0744 to reserve by phone



Ryan was here exactly one year ago for what was a great night of music. This time he will be jumping into the van with Uncle Joel Spillette, his pal who he has known since he was 17.5, to tour Western Canada. Joel plays piano & is a great hang. Lots of stories, and laughs will ensue.

Engaging and honest, Ryan McMahon’s music is written from the heart and sung from the soul. It is as rock as folk can get before it starts to roll. A blend of folk, americana and rock following the lead of his peers Jason Isbell, Nathaniel Rateliff & Warren Zevon. The singer songwriter has enough wit and charm to get through any situation and his songwriting fits every emotion into his live performance.