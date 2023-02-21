Run for Water Trail Races on Sumas Mountain – May 27

Abbotsford – The Run for Water Trail Races on Sumas Mountain take place on trails which are rugged single-track trails with vistas of the Fraser River and the gorgeous Fraser Valley. We are offering two challenging distances – 10K & 25K with 1500 metres of elevation gain.

This happens on May 27.

Website information is here.

The infamous 50k ultra trail race is back.



Gnarly and tough, this course features nearly 3000 metres (yes, metres) of elevation gain on gorgeous single-track technical trails on Sumas Mountain. The route is our 25k course twice, starting in opposite direction to the 25k. There is no shortage of scenic views of the beautiful Fraser Valley and surrounding peaks, old-growth trees, creeks and Chadsey lake.



The course has historically had a 40% DNF rate and the course record stands at 6 hrs 26 min @mattehrenreich . This is one beast of a race to bring any seasoned runner to the brink.

Your entire race entry fee will be used to bring clean water to families for life in Buluk, Ethiopia.

Full payment is due at time of registration and is non-refundable. Everything you donate or fundraise above the race entry fee is tax receiptable.

You can switch to a shorter distance after registration at no cost. Let organizers know one week before race day.

NOTE: 100% of your race entry fee will go to the water project, supporting families in Ethiopia. All of the event costs are covered by generous sponsors.