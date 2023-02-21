Guns n’ Roses – BC Place October 16

Vancouver/New York – The 2023 tour will wrap up under the dome…. “take me down to the paradise city ……

Guns N’ Roses return to the road on a massive 2023 World Tour produced by Live Nation, headlining stadiums, festivals, and arenas throughout the summer and fall. The powerhouse rock band launch this jaunt on June 5 in Tel Aviv, Israel at Park Hayarkon and will continue across Europe through July 22, wrapping in Athens, Greece. The band will continue onto North America, starting on Saturday, August 5 in Moncton, NB at Medavie Blue Cross Stadium, and will visit historic venues across the country such as Fenway Park in Boston, MA on August 21 and Wrigley Field in Chicago, IL on August 24.

The tour concludes in Vancouver, BC at BC Place on Monday, October 16.

Tickets will be available starting with the band’s Nightrain Presale, beginning Wednesday February 22 at 10am local time. The general on-sale for all dates will start beginning Friday, February 24 at 10 AM local time on gunsnroses.com. Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, VIP bar access throughout the show, invitation to the pre-show Paradise City Lounge, limited edition Guns N’ Roses VIP merchandise & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com!