Abbotsford – Gallery 7 Presents The Secret Garden at the Abbotsford Arts Centre from March 17 to 25.

Placed under the care of her reclusive uncle, young orphan Mary Lennox discovers a secret garden, and together with newfound friends, dedicates herself to restoring the garden to its former glory. A story of healing, forgiveness and renewal, this award-winning musical will warm your heart and refresh your spirit.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3J6wqpU