David GoGo at Eagles Hall Abbotsford – Saturday February 25 (VIDEO)

Abbotsford – David “King Of Boogie” Gogo plays the Eagles Hall in Abbotsford on Saturday February 25.

So who is he?

David is a nCanadian blues guitarist, singer-songwriter and bandleader who is currently signed to the independent Cordova Bay Records label. He was formerly signed to EMI Records. Between 1994 and 2014, he released 12 solo albums. As of 2014, his touring band includes a Hammond organ/piano player, an electric bass player (with a five-string bass) and a drummer.

David Gogo is the cousin of Trooper keyboardist Paul Gogo and singer/songwriter John Gogo.

Wikipedia Bio page is here.

