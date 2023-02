Chilliwack (RockitBoy Entertainment) – Darren Lee and the Memphis Flash is billed as the Worlds #1 Elvis Tribute .

Sunday, May 7 The Hub International Theatre at the Chilliwack Cultural Centre.

Tickets are $45.00 (plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at the Box Office. Charge by phone at 604-391-7469 or online at chilliwackculturalcentre.ca.

Tickets on sale February 24.