Chilliwack – Coast Valley Markets return to Chilliwack starting May 30 through to September 26.

Website information is here.

This year, it will run on a different schedule and with a new location.

The markets will be on Tuesdays from 4 to 8 PM and not in Sardis. You will be able to find them (with plenty of parking) at the Chilliwack Coliseum, 45323 Hodgins Avenue.

$50 per market

Book 15 or more markets $45 each

Food truck $75 per day