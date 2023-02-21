Chiefs March 25 “Star Wars” Ticket Giveaway via Chilliwack MLA’s

Chilliwack – Kelli Paddon MLA & Dan Coulter are giving away 150 tickets to the Chilliwack Chiefs game on March 25.

Your MLAs for #ChilliwackKent & #Chilliwack want to take you to the game to cheer on the Chiefs & have some Star Wars fun.

Come join us, Kelli Paddon MLA & Dan Coulter, for an evening of fun.

Email your MLA with your postal code to get your name on the list! Tickets will go fast.

Not sure who your MLA is? You can find out by entering your postal code at https://www.leg.bc.ca/learn-about-us/members