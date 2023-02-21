Skip to content

UPDATE – 2023 Chilliwack Pride Society Board of Directors Announced – Pride Date in August

Home
Business
UPDATE – 2023 Chilliwack Pride Society Board of Directors Announced – Pride Date in August

Chilliwack – Chilliwack PRIDE announced the 2023 Chilliwack Pride Society Board of Directors.

Chilliwack PRIDE is happening on Saturday, August 19.

In the photo below:

(Top Row, L-R)

Jason Stromberg, Director of Treasury

Meg Athena, Director of Community Events

Megan te Boekhorst, Director of Marketing

Aaron Pariseau, Director of the Annual Pride Event

(Bottom Row, L-R)

Teri Westerby, Director of Volunteers & Membership

Katie Bartel, Director of Administration

Jade Geleynse, Director of Legal

Mallory Tomlinson, Director of Fundraising

Sheralie Taylor, Director of Accessibility

2023 Pride events to be announced.

2023 Chilliwack Pride Society Board of Directors

Share This:

Coast Valley Markets

Lorne Oss

radiodon11@gmail.com fvn@shaw.ca 604 392 5834

abbyTV

Chill TV

BCGEU

Small Business BC

Community Futures

Unique Thrifting

On Key

Related Posts