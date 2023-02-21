UPDATE – 2023 Chilliwack Pride Society Board of Directors Announced – Pride Date in August

Chilliwack – Chilliwack PRIDE announced the 2023 Chilliwack Pride Society Board of Directors.
Chilliwack PRIDE is happening on Saturday, August 19.
In the photo below:
(Top Row, L-R)
Jason Stromberg, Director of Treasury
Meg Athena, Director of Community Events
Megan te Boekhorst, Director of Marketing
Aaron Pariseau, Director of the Annual Pride Event
(Bottom Row, L-R)
Teri Westerby, Director of Volunteers & Membership
Katie Bartel, Director of Administration
Jade Geleynse, Director of Legal
Mallory Tomlinson, Director of Fundraising
Sheralie Taylor, Director of Accessibility
2023 Pride events to be announced.