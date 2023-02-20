SPORT BUSINESS – Curling Canada Putting On Cross-Country Symposiums (including Chilliwack) on the Future of Curling at the Community Level

Ottawa/Chilliwack (With files from Curling Canada) – Curling Canada, in a joint venture with its provincial and territorial Member Associations, will put on a cross-country tour of symposiums focused on the future of curling at the community level.

As the undisputed world leader in grassroots curling, Canada is home to more than 900 curling clubs and has more than 1.5 million individuals participating on an annual basis.

This includes June 9-11, in Chilliwack at the Chilliwack Curling Club.

Space is limited, so be sure to register as quickly as possible. More information and registration details are available at businessofcurling.ca/future

Symposium attendees will be exposed to an assortment of presentations, research, discussions, and interactive workshops on topics such as:

the business of curling

recruitment and retention of new curlers

new programs, leagues, events, and formats

volunteer and professional work

the price and value of curling

digital marketing

change management

diversity, equity, and inclusion

accessibility

government, community, and stakeholder relations

revenue generation and diversification

financial planning for facility maintenance

