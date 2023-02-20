Rumour Mill- Could the WHL Move to Abbotsford or Relocate to Chilliwack?

Winnipeg/Fraser Valley (with files from BCHL Network/Winnipeg Sun/Paul Figler) – “rumour has it” – Adele.

According to an op/ed piece with BCHL network (the full story is here):

If the rumours are true, a Western Hockey League franchise could be headed for relocation to British Columbia, which may affect the BC Hockey League in a big way. The 18-team junior A loop has teams located in several rumoured locations for the WHL franchise.

A recent article by the Winnipeg Sun’s Paul Friesen summarized the ongoing issues for the Winnipeg ICE and the WHL. Ownership moved the club from Cranbrook, BC to Winnipeg before the start of the 2019-20 season, with the promise of a new arena built to WHL standards within two seasons. For the last four seasons, the ICE has played out of the 1,600-seat Wayne Fleming Arena, which is located on the University of Manitoba campus.

In a follow-up article, the reeve for the Rural Municipality of MacDonald, which is just outside Winnipeg city limits, explained there has been little-to-no communication with the ICE since initial discussions were had in 2019 to build a 4,500-seat arena.

It is now believed that the ICE franchise was fined $500,000 by the WHL and according to a source from sports talk show host Rod Pedersen, the league will force the club to be sold and moved to another location. According to Pedersen, the sale and relocation of the ICE could happen before this fall’s 2023-24 season.

Now the local rumours.

There has been talk that four potential re-locations have been made. Wenatchee, Penticton, Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

Chilliwack had a WHL team from 2005 to the abrupt and controversial move to Victoria in 2011. FVN has reached out to the current primary tenants of the Chilliwack Coliseum, the BCHL Chilliwack Chiefs, for comment. Chilliwack also has the PJHL Jets.

Abbotsford already has the AHL Canucks, PJHL Pilots and the WHL is down the road in Langley with the Vancouver Giants. The Giants have territorial rights for both Abbotsford and Chilliwack. Kelowna has those rights for Penticton.

Is there room for another team?

Will the market handle it?

… and we wait.