Chilliwack Supports Ukraine Vigil – One Year Since The Invasion – Friday February 24 – Vedder Bridge

Chilliwack – Chilliwack Supports Ukraine is asking you to join them February 24, for a peaceful, candlelight vigil at the north side park of Vedder Bridge, as we stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

February 24, 2022 Russia invaded Ukraine, and to date there has been reported 130,000 casualties. As a result, millions of Ukrainians have been displaced and dispersed all around the world.

As a result of the war, the Canadian Government created the CUAET program, and approx. 135,000 Ukrainians have already come to Canada, with at last reported count, over 800,000 Ukrainian Nationals having applied for the program.

https://www.canada.ca/…/ukraine-measures/key-figures.html

Location: North side park, Rotary Trail, next to the Vedder Bridge in Chilliwack. They will gather next to the Sturgeon Mural by Katzie First Nation’s Artist Trenton Pierre

https://www.google.com/…/data=!3m1!4b1!4m6!3m5…

Time: 6:00pm

There will be no formal speakers, only a chance to gather in peaceful solidarity and remembrance as we call on world leaders to put an end to this war in Ukraine.