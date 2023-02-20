Chilliwack Fire – Suspicious House Fire on Victoria – Family Lost Everything, Lost Pets, Need Immediate Help

Chilliwack – Early Monday morning ( February 20 @4:45AM) Chilliwack Fire was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire located in the 45000 block of Victoria Avenue and Corbould Street.

30 firefighters responded from Halls 1, 2, 4, 5 and 6, and on arrival, reported seeing heavy fire and black smoke venting from the home.

Occupants were at home and asleep at the time the fire started, and were awakened by the smell of smoke.

Fortunately, all occupants were able to evacuate thehome prior to the arrival of fire crews.

Fire crews called for a 2nd alarm and worked quickly to perform an exterior attack on the fire,

Fire crews prevented the fire from spreading to adjacent buildings, containing the fire to the building of origin, which suffered major fire damage. One occupant received minor injuries escaping the fire, and several family pets perished in the fire.

There were no firefighter injuries.

This fire is under investigation by the Chilliwack Fire Department and RCMP fire investigators.If anyone has any information about this fire, they are asked to call the RCMP at 604-792-4611 or anonymously through Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or www.upperfraservalleycrimestoppers.ca

Jennifer Lynn posted to Facebook (Chilliwack Beware Crime & Safety) that this was her brother’s family and they need clothes, toiletries etc for the entire family. The car was also a write off.