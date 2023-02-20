Belle Voci – Lenten Reflections – March 4 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Belle Voci is the Chilliwack based vocal ensemble, who are passionate about working together.

They will be performing two shows for Lent on Saturday March 4.2PM at Holy Rosary Cathedral in Vancouver and 7:30PM at St. James in Abbotsford.

Admission is by donation.

Prepare your Heart for Lent through music and stories.

Hymn of Cassia

Christus factus est (Gregorian chant)

Ne Irascaris, Byrd

Crucifixus 8v., Lotti

Deer’s Cry – Arvo Pärt

The Time for Repentance has Come, Custer

Nunc Dimittis – Paul Smith

Nunc Dimittis 5v., Byrd

Adoramus Te, Christe, Gasparini

Agnus Dei, Barber

Abendlied, Rheinberger