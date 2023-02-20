Belle Voci – Lenten Reflections – March 4 (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – Belle Voci is the Chilliwack based vocal ensemble, who are passionate about working together.
They will be performing two shows for Lent on Saturday March 4.2PM at Holy Rosary Cathedral in Vancouver and 7:30PM at St. James in Abbotsford.
Admission is by donation.
Prepare your Heart for Lent through music and stories.
Hymn of Cassia
Christus factus est (Gregorian chant)
Ne Irascaris, Byrd
Crucifixus 8v., Lotti
The Time for Repentance has Come, Custer
Nunc Dimittis – Paul Smith
Nunc Dimittis 5v., Byrd
Adoramus Te, Christe, Gasparini
Agnus Dei, Barber
Abendlied, Rheinberger