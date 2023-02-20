Agassiz Spring: Eco Adventure Camp – Pivot Point Family Growth Centre – BC – March 27 to 31

Agassiz – Pivot Point Family Growth Centre – BC has organized Eco Adventures Day Camps which offers a fun outdoor pursuit each day of the week.

Participants ages 8 to 14 will explore different locations and activities throughout their community in our small-group social skill building process.

Each day, two staff meet the group of 6 to 8 participants at the location for that day’s adventure. They plan out the activity together, embark, break for snacks, continue/return to the pick up site. Whether hiking, adventure/challenge gaming, or exploring… each day will increase their mindfulness in nature, as well as their social skills, while exploring parks, beaches, streams, hikes, geo-caching and other challenging activities that deepen their love of the outdoors!

Group runs daily for one week from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm the week of March 27 -31.

Ages: 8 – 14

Facebook Information is here.