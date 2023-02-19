Western GOLFEXPO at Tradex – February 24 and 25

Abbotsford – The Western GOLFEXPO returns to the Abbotsford, Tradex on February 24 and 25.

Website info is here.

This is your chance to experience again the sites, sounds, and features of a live expo with a large Demo Range, Seminar Stage, multi-vendor Retail area, Putting and Long Drive contests, Family Friendly activities and much more.

New for 2023 will be a golf industry careers section.

If you have ever thought about working in the golf industry, this is your chance to learn more.

GOLFEXPO Highlights:

THE EAGLEQUEST GOLF CENTRE EXPERIENCE – 12 Bay Indoor Driving Range. Take an onsite lesson or try the latest golf equipment from Ping, Cobra, PXG, Srixon, Cleveland and more Purchase the hottest 2023 new tech in golf equipment



– 12 Bay Indoor Driving Range. Take an onsite lesson or try the latest golf equipment from Ping, Cobra, PXG, Srixon, Cleveland and more Purchase the hottest 2023 new tech in golf equipment THE RETAIL EXPERIENCE – Featuring Travis Mathew clothing and many other brands including all categories of golf accessories. A one-stop-shop for all the best deals of the year to outfit your 2023 season



– Featuring Travis Mathew clothing and many other brands including all categories of golf accessories. A one-stop-shop for all the best deals of the year to outfit your 2023 season SEMINAR STAGE – Live Auctions, Fashions Shows, PGA Instructions, Body & Mind Conditioning and Local Celebrities running throughout the show hours



– Live Auctions, Fashions Shows, PGA Instructions, Body & Mind Conditioning and Local Celebrities running throughout the show hours LONG DRIVE CONTEST – Sponsored by PXG. Pull out the big guns and try your hand at the longest drive contest and discover the performance of a 2023 PXG Driver. Prizes awarded throughout the day!



– Sponsored by PXG. Pull out the big guns and try your hand at the longest drive contest and discover the performance of a 2023 PXG Driver. Prizes awarded throughout the day! LONG PUTT CONTEST – Sponsored by Eaglequest Golf Centre. Can you make a 30-foot putt? Come and try it out…all successful competitors will win prizes throughout the day



– Sponsored by Eaglequest Golf Centre. Can you make a 30-foot putt? Come and try it out…all successful competitors will win prizes throughout the day 2023 GOLFER’S REDBOOK – Get your Golfer’s Redbook SHOW SPECIAL at the lowest price of the season for $32.00 including tax…over $5.00 savings off the cover price



– Get your Golfer’s Redbook SHOW SPECIAL at the lowest price of the season for $32.00 including tax…over $5.00 savings off the cover price PUTTING GREEN – Bring the family down and play on the putting green with some snag equipment and putters provided by PXG



– Bring the family down and play on the putting green with some snag equipment and putters provided by PXG 19th HOLE LOUNGE – Sit in the lounge and watch your friends and family at the driving range while enjoying lunch or dinner from the Gourmet Burger Bar or some lighter fair from the Deli Snack Bar. Fresh pizzas baked right onsite are the best way to feed the family or your hungry friends. Cold beverages available at the bar! No need to go out to eat before hitting the show…everything is available at the 19th Hole Lounge right in the middle of the action!

Adult General Admission: $14.00 plus ticketing fees.

Juniors age 16 and under are FREE with a paid Adult. (One Junior per each adult ticket sold).