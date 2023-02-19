UFV Sports Saturday – Women’s Hoops Playoffs Are Done, Volleyball Gears Up for Post Season

Edmonton/Fraser Valley – Women’s Basketball: Cascades fall in Canada West Quarterfinal to Pandas

Julia Tuchscherer led all scorers in the game, but an 18-2 run at the end of the second and start of the the third quarters proved to be the difference as the University of the Fraser Valley Cascades fell to the Alberta Pandas in the Canada West Quarterfinal 73-54 on Saturday afternoon at the Saville Centre.



UFV ends their season at 15-7 cumulatively, having won a play-in matchup yesterday against the UNBC Timberwolves. The victory is the first in the postseason for the Pandas since February 2020 and sees them move on to the Semifinals.



Scoring proved to be hard to come by for the UFV squad as they shot 30.4 percent from the field including going one for 19 from beyond the arc.



UFV was led by Julia Tuchscherer who had a game-high 24 points and added 12 rebounds in the loss. Fourth year forward Natalie Rathler added eight points and nine rebounds for the Cascades in the effort.



“Every game like this is a chance for us to grow and get a little bit better,” said Cascades head coach Al Tuchscherer after the game, and added: “I really did not think we moved the ball very well today, we got better after the half but it was a little too late at that point.”



Claire Signatovich had near a quadruple-double, with a 13/16/8 line and adding nine blocks, for the Pandas. Signatovich was joined in the winning effort by Morgan Harris who had 11 points and seven rebounds.



The game got off to a roaring start featuring makes on the first two attempts from both squads. Morgan Harris helped get the Pandas an early advantage, popping a three and hitting two free-throws early enroute to a slim 13-10 midway lead. As the teams settled in, the defensive intensity ratcheted up. Alberta shot 39% from the field while UFV was not much more efficient at 41%, and the teams combined to hit just one three. The Pandas Emma Kary and UFV’s Deanna Tuchscherer led all scorers with six points apiece as Alberta headed into the second with a slim 19-17 lead.



The defensive grudge fest would continue for the majority of the second until an 11-1 run from the Pandas would jump start the hosts into a 41-28 halftime lead. Pandas rookie Kiah Easton-Ihediohanma would play a key role in the run, scoring four points and playing tremendous transition offence. The Pandas shot better in the frame, hitting on 9-of-20 field goal attempts and holding the Cascades to just a 4-for-21 mark.



Julia Tuchscherer would lead all scorers at the break with nine points for UFV.



Alberta came out of the break with a renewed vigor, going on a 10-4 run to start the quarter sprung on by Claire Signatovich who orchestrated a phenomenal half-court and transition offence for the hosts. She scored two points on the run and contributed three assists as a playmaker in the low post. Tuchscherer would hold the Cascades in the game, scoring a frame-high eight points, but the Pandas offence was clicking on all cylinders. They shot 62% from the field in the quarter, and entered the fourth with a 65-41 lead.



Fraser Valley would play some ferocious defence in the fourth quarter, holding the hosts to a 25% field goal percentage, but their offence was unable to heat up enough for the comeback. They outscored the Pandas 13-8 in the frame, but the Quarterfinal would end 73-54.



“Composure,” said Pandas head coach Scott Edwards when asked about the biggest factor in the win. “We played our most complete game of basketball all year, and it was the depth of our team that really showed up.” Alberta had 10 different Pandas record a point in the contest.



The Pandas will await the results of the other Canada West playoff games for an idea on where they will travel to next week for the Semifinals.

Women’s Volleyball: Cascades finish off regular season with weekend sweep of Cougars

The University of the Fraser Valley ended their regular season schedule with a second three-set sweep in two nights, as they topped the Regina Cougars 26-24, 25-21, and 25-17.



As it happened:

With the score level at 15 in the first set the teams each traded large runs. UFV scored six of the next seven to make it 21-16, but Regina hit back with seven of the next eight to take a 23-22 advantage. After the Cascades squared the set at 24 apiece, kills from Natalie Lemoine-Sells and Alicja Hardy-Francis secured the opener for the hosts.



UFV jumped out to a 17-10 lead in the second, but the Cougars clawed back to get within two points. However, two kills for both Gabrielle Attieh and Mo Likness down the stretch helped the Cascades close out the set.



A 7-2 run for Regia gave them a 13-11 lead in the third, but the Cascades came storming back. UFV secured five kills from Gabbrielle Attieh, and a pair of aces from Likness on their way to score 14 of the match’s final 18 points.



Top performers:

Gabriella Attieh led the Cascades with a game-high 20 kills and added 10 digs and two aces. Lauren Attieh notched eight kills, 13 digs and two aces, while setter Cailin Bitter had 30 assists, and libero Emily Matsui had a team-high 19 digs.



Bailey Balaberda paced the Cougars offensively with 10 kills and two aces, while Claire Sheppard picked up five blocks, and Bailie Williams had 15 digs.



Quotable:

Cascades outside hitter Lauren Attieh



“I feel super confident in our team heading into playoffs. Our team is always looking at how we can grow, and it doesn’t matter who is on the other side of the net, we are always going to show up and try to be the best version of ourselves.”



“Our team emphasizes what our job is right now. I can’t control what happened the point before, and I can’t control what happens next, but I try to take a deep breath before each point, each rally, and try to lock in on what I can do in that moment to help my team.”



Where they sit:

With the win the Cascades finish the regular season with an 18-6 record in conference play. Meanwhile the Cougars season comes to an end at 2-22.



The Cascades now look ahead to a Canada West Quarterfinal matchup with the Winnipeg Wesmen next week. The Cascades will travel to Winnipeg for a best-of-three series, with match times yet to be announced.



Catch all the Canada West playoff volleyball action live on Canada West TV.