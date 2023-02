Chilliwack – Traffic will be disrupted for railway repairs in Chilliwack from February 21 to 24.

This will be for Nevin Road, McGrath Road and Ford Road.S

Scheduled for Tuesday, February 21 at 8 am to Friday, February 24 at 6pm

Tracks will be impassable; please use alternate route

Works will include rebuilding of ties, rails, and asphalt restoration

2023 Railway Construction FEB in Chilliwack – City of Chilliwack