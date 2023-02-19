OPINION – Six People Die Daily in BC From Toxic Drugs As We Disagree on How to End It

Vancouver/Fraser Valley – From Rachel Thexton- Principal Thexton PR:

Stigma is a powerful thing. It is stubborn and firm and digs its heels into people’s minds and hearts with images and ideas that may not be rational or based on facts. Stigma is dangerous and its currently killing Canadians at an alarming rate.



We are facing a crisis that has killed over eleven thousand people in our province since 2016 and we can stop most of these deaths but we are choosing not to, due to disagreements on the solution. This is the reality of British Columbia in 2023 during our toxic drug crisis.



Small and medium sized steps such as decriminalization of smaller amounts of illegal drugs and allocating money to mental health services have been executed by government. The step of providing safe supply to stop six daily deaths has not been implemented as political parties, individuals and even families disagree on it. There are even disagreements on more basic forms of harm reduction such as Methadone and Suboxone for opiate addiction.



It seems as though there is a battle taking place between the addiction recovery community and the harm reduction space and I am ill about the fact that we can battle about details while every day, families lose their mother, father, son, daughter, cousin or people lose their best friend, mentor or teacher.



The Canadian government, and anyone who is resisting safe supply and other harm reduction methods is, in essence, saying that the lives of those using drugs are less valuable than those who do not use drugs. This is sad and infuriating. I believe this to be true because we are not at the beginning of a crisis, with other solutions before us that work. Instead, 11,171 deaths have been attributed to the illicit drug toxicity since this health emergency was declared in April of 2016.

Days pass and the deaths continue. Days pass and beliefs, ethics and the strong stigma around drug use continue to kill Canadians. Its time to stand and say, “enough!”



A 2021 study showed that the monthly prevalence of addiction treatment participation increased by around 4.5% after overdose prevention sites were opened in the area.

Along with stigmas come deadly myths. One is that harm reduction methods such as safe supply will enable drug use.



If we look to other countries that have been more progressive and aggressive in saving drug users’ lives, we see positive outcomes. After heroin-assisted treatment was implemented in Switzerland, the number of new heroin users declined. In Portugal, where all drug use was legalized, the country’s drug use is now below the European average and the country also saw a decrease in drug-related crime. Here in BC, death due to drug toxicity remains the leading cause of unnatural death and is second only to cancers in terms of years of life lost.



I could drown you in stats and research but to those losing loved ones, the statsare not what keep them up at night.



The memories of watching their baby girl’s first steps or hearing their child giggle after seeing his first lost tooth in his hand and a coin from the tooth ferry bringing him pure joy, are visions that run through their heads after having to bury their child. This child, maybe a teenager or an adult when passing away, their life mattered and they leave behind a collection of broken hearts that will never be the same. One should never have to bury their child, especially when the death was preventable.



Ask a mother from Mom Stop the Harm- a network of Canadian families impacted by substance use related harms and deaths. These family members, many of them moms, advocate for the change of failed drug policies. As Executive Director of Vancouver’s Overdose Prevention Society Sarah Blyth recently said in an interview on my podcast Rachel Thexton Connects, that not even mothers advocating for new drug policies due to their dead children could move government on new harm reduction policies. I found that statement shocking and eye-opening. What will it take?



I spent almost two decades dependent on drugs as a functioning addict running a successful business, until it caught up with me and I could no longer live dependent on drugs. Expensive treatment failed me, but Suboxone and good quality therapy saved my life. It allowed me to live a life without secrets, lies and dependence on street supplied drugs. It allowed me to have three beautiful and healthy children, a husband and to re-build an even more successful business. Harm reduction saved me.



I pray for those who are stuck in dependency and can’t access treatment, for those who access treatment that is ineffective, as sadly it often is. I pray for families up all night knowing that their loved one is using street supplied drugs that could kill them any day. Harm reduction methods are not designed to keep people using drugs forever but are instead meant to keep people alive so that when they find the method that’s right for them, at the right time, they can recover.



Trauma is often the cause of addiction, as many now know to be true and Dr. Gabor Mate has believed for years. Living a life of drug dependency is not a fun or enjoyable existence and as I make my way though Dr. Gabor Mate’s new book The Myth of Normal, its really not surprising that we see as many people with Substance Use Disorder that we do. Our culture is disconnected, unhealthy and is based on many stigmas that have no root in truth.



I’m thankful for the community of people who work on the frontlines to save lives and advocate for safe supply and new drug policies. I hope that the average treatment centre re-evaluates how they treat patients who they tell have a disease and then treat like criminals, kicking them out to the street when they break a basic rule or making 12-steps the only way to find recovery. Every individual is different and needs their own path to recovery, when they are ready and willing to walk it.



We do not need political banter or small steps at a time. We need to stop the deaths with huge steps. We need to stop the deaths today.

Rachel Thexton- Principal Thexton PR