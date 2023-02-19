OPINION – Ask Glynis Sherwood MEd – Psychotherapist & Coach – How Do I Deal With Narcissist Mom When I Visit My Dad?

Halifax (Glynis Sherwood) – Question

I have gone very Low Contact with my parents over the last 8 years, which wasn’t too hard to do, as they live 4 hours away from me. It was the only choice I had – the constant insults, put downs and gaslighting from my mother was just gut wrenching.

Unfortunately, my 83 year old father had a heart attack, and I feel I want to spend time with him again. I know in my heart, it isn’t him, that my narcissist mother is the problem. I believe my father isn’t treated much better by my mother.

My brother is the Golden Child, and he sees the dynamic as well. In fact his therapist feels my brother has PTSD from my mother, and believes I have it as well. We both have been so brow beaten from childhood on, neither one of us has good self esteem, and we both lack in confidence. Also, it takes both of us days, even weeks to recuperate emotionally from our mother’s abuse.

I just went for the very first visit after 8 years to see my dad. Whenever I do see my mother, she makes it very clear that I’m not going to inherit anything, and she is leaving it all to my brother because I’m married and I have a home. She actually has called me a trophy wife! My brother also has a home with his girlfriend a block away from her home.

I’ve read that this is what narcissistic parents do – they write you out of the will, as another way to control and hurt the scapegoat. Is there any advice you can give me on how to handle this? I’ve talked to a lawyer, and needless to say he was shocked by what I told him. He just said to wait and see. In British Columbia, Canada the laws are pretty good about fairness between siblings. I know it’s toxic to go visit, but I am missing my father and my brother. They both have it way worse than me. I’m at a loss of what to do. Any advice would be wonderful.

Answer Click Here To Read My Response

Glynis Sherwood Counseling

Box 29043 RPO – Halifax Shopping Center

Halifax, Nova Scotia B3L 4T8