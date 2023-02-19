Langley Events Centre hosted the Senior Girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A Championships – Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) Winning Respective Titles

Langley (Gary Ahuja) – Langley Events Centre hosted the Senior Girls Eastern Valley 2A and 3A championships on February 18 with Langley Christian (2A) and Abbotsford Senior (3A) winning the respective titles.

Langley Christian Lightning 92 Abbotsford Traditional Titans 48

The duo of Grace Bradshaw (34 points) and Colette Vanderhoven (30 points) were too much for the Titans as Langley Christian nearly led wire-to-wire in their 92-48 over Abbotsford Traditional for the 2A Eastern Valley title.

The Titans scored the game’s first basket but trailed 23-8 after a quarter and 46-19 at the half. Taneesh Sran led Abbotsford Traditional with 20 points while Janeesh Sran scored 15.

Both Taneesh and Janeesh Sran were selected to the Eastern Valley Athletic Association All-Star team, alongside Vanderhoven and Lara Commerford from Langley Christian and Lauren Van Dyk from Abbotsford Christian. Bradshaw was chosen the Most Valuable Player.



Abbotsford Senior Panthers 75 M.E.I. Eagles 47

The Abbotsford Senior Panthers built a 20-point first-quarter lead and led by double digits the rest of the way as the won an all-Abbotsford showdown for the 3A Eastern Valley title.

The Panthers and Eagles will be joined by the Robert Bateman Timberwolves – 56-35 winners over the Brookswood Bobcats – at the BC School Sports Girls 3A Basketball Tournament. Brookswood faces a wild-card game on Feb. 21 against a Vancouver Island team with the winner advancing to the provincial

championships.

Malia Lenz scored 31 points and was selected as the Most Valuable Player, while her teammates Nyah Vermuelen (21 points) and Chelsey Dulku were chosen all-stars. Bree Neufeld scored 23 points to lead the Eagles and was an all-star, along with teammate Ava Driedger. Eshnaa Gill (Robert Bateman) rounded out the all-star selections.