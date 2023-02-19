Abbotsford Youth Orchestra – Music for a Winter’s Night – Saturday February 25

Abbotsford – Join Calvin Dyck and the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra on Saturday, February 25th at 7pm for a 75-minute concert featuring some of your favourites including Bach’s Air, a Vivaldi Concerto for Four Violins, and a recently discovered “Gloria” by Handel featuring Soprano Alison Nystrom.

Concert will take place at Calvin Presbyterian Church (33911 Hazelwood Ave) in Abbotsford.

Ticket prices are $22 (Adults); $20 (Seniors – 65+); $10 (Students) – plus tax/fee.

Tickets available at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/…/music-for-a-winters-night…