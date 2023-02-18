Harrison Dragon Boat Festival Returns July 22

Harrison – Get away for the weekend at the Harrison Dragon Boat Festival On July 22.

They’re back in full force for the first time since 2019!



The Fraser Valley Paddling Club and Dragon Boat BC announced a community partnership to bring the Harrison Dragon Boat Festival back this year and that registration is now open online at register.dragonboatbc.ca.

Your team’s invited to soak in the sun on the beach at Harrison Lake.



While the Festival was cancelled from 2020 to 2022 due to the pandemic and economic considerations, FVPC and Dragon Boat BC are partnering up to make sure this highly popular event for the paddling community is back in full force this year. The two organizations are excited to welcome teams back- and judging from the registrations received so far, it looks like teams are ready to come back.



For more information on the Festival, visit harrisondragonboat.com, and register online at register.dragonboatbc.ca.

Email info@dragonboatbc.ca if you have any questions, or require assistance with your registration.