Chiefs F AJ Lacroix – High School Player of the Month for January 2023

Chilliwack (BCHL) – Chilliwack Chiefs forward AJ Lacroix has been named the BCHL High School Player of the Month for January.

This award is for players 18-years-old or younger who are attending high school full-time and is based on in-class and on-ice performance.

Lacroix tied for the third most points in the BCHL last month, registering 10 in eight games on five goals and five assists.

He collected a point in five of those eight contests, including multi-point efforts on three separate occasions. The 17-year-old had two goals and an assist in a 4-3 win over the Cranbrook Bucks on Jan. 7, then had a goal and two helpers a week later in a 5-1 road victory over the Powell River Kings on Jan. 14.

In the classroom, Lacroix also continues to excel. He attends North Delta Secondary School and has recently received an A letter grade in English Studies, Physics, Chemistry, Social Studies and Pre-Calculus, a class which he received a mark of 97.3 per cent.

Lacroix is committed to play NCAA Division I hockey at Michigan State University. This is his second High School Player of the Month honour after winning the award in March 2022.