American Rock Legends Tribute to Bob Seger (Featuring Dan Hare) and CCR – Friday April 28 – Chief Sepass Theatre in Langley

Langley – AMERICAN ROCK LEGENDS Featuring: Night Moves – The Ultimate Tribute to Bob Seger and Centerfield – The Essential Tribute to CCR and John Fogerty.

Friday, April 28 at the Chief Sepass Theatre

9096 Trattle St, Fort Langley

Tickets are $45.00 (Plus Facility Fee & Service Charges) at all Ticketmaster locations.

Doors 7:30PM. Show 8:00PM.

Night Moves starring Dan Hare re-creates Seger’s era of peak success, the 70’s and 80’s, when the hits kept rolling out to every rock radio station in the world. Dan has the requisite voice to authentically deliver “Night Moves”, “Turn the Page”, “Old Time Rock & Roll”, “Hollywood Nights” and more. Night Moves, with the Look, the Voice, the Hits, is the ultimate tribute to the music of Bob Seger.