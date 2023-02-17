TWU Men’s Volleyball Coach, Ben Josephson, Officially Resigns

Langley – Ben Josephson has officially announced his resignation from the Trinity Western University men’s volleyball program.



Josephson leaves an incredible legacy after 15 years as the Spartans head coach, including helping lead TWU to five national titles and six conference championships.



“Ben has been an exceptional coach at TWU who has took a great program built under Ron Pike to even greater heights,” said TWU Director of Athletics Jeff Gamache. “I have had the pleasure of watching Ben’s development – first as an athlete and then as a bright-eyed assistant coach and then as a head coach who has matured into the master leader that he is today. Ben has that rare ability to be both technically sound and innovative, while at the same time having the capability to connect on a personal level from the first recruiting contact point, to the athlete’s graduation and on to their post-secondary careers.



“We have two decades of men in this world who are better off for having spent time under his leadership. I’m sure I speak for all our alums that we could not be more thankful and proud of him and that he has earned this next step in his journey. We want to wish Ben, Jen and their kids God’s richest blessing as they move on as a family. Ben is a committed family man who does not let the job consume his ability to spend quality time leading his family.



“We talk all the time in Spartan Athletics that we want our athletes to ‘leave the jersey’ better than they found it. Ben has epitomized this in his time with us. He will forever be a part of our Spartan family.”



Prior to his time as the Spartans head coach, Josephson was an assistant coach with the men’s program coach from 2004 to 2007. As a player Josephson was a stand-out athlete for the Spartans from 1998 to 2003 and, in his final year, earned the school’s first ever All-Canadian award while, in that same year, also being named a Canada West First Team All-Star.



The Spartans, who play Brandon this Friday and Saturday in the final weekend of the regular season, will continue to be led by interim co-head coaches Adam Schriemer and Ben Ball . The Spartans will host a Canada West Best-of-Three Quarter-Final Series, starting Feb. 23 (8pm PT) at the Langley Events Centre.

