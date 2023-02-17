OPINION – Love Always Wins – Book Man Fundraiser for All Inclusive Books for Chilliwack Schools

Chilliwack – From Amber Price at the Book Man:

I have been thinking long and hard about what unfolded around the Glow event February 16. For those that are unaware there were protests happening against a dance created for and by LGBTQ2+ Youth in our community. Some folks have taken it upon themselves to go and protest this event – a high school dance party.

Ch’illiwack’s Youth are our future! While it’s tempting to engage in a counter protest to stand with our Youth, I am embarking on a more peaceful approach.

I invite anyone who is looking to make change to join me in helping make more inclusion books accessible within School District 33.

I will match fundraised dollars at my business and purchase as many inclusion books (at a 0% profit margin) for all 22 elementary schools, five middle schools and five high schools as funds allow. I personally commit to a purchasing a baseline of one book per school, but already we’ll be doing much more than that.

Since starting this fundraiser, we have fundraised $725, which I will match, bringing us to $1450 so far. Let’s FLOOD our school libraries with books that encourage empathy, understanding and kindness!

Want to make a donation? E-transfers can be sent to amber@bookman.ca with the password Pride123.