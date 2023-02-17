Skip to content

Mission-Matsqui- Fraser Canyon MP Brad Vis Launches Petition Calling for Additional Funding for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre

Agassiz/Kent – Brad Vis, Member of Parliament for Mission—Matsqui—Fraser Canyon, has launched a petition calling on the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities to provide additional funding to the District of Kent for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre.

“The Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre will be an important community hub for the Kent District, Village of Harrison Hot Springs and surrounding First Nations communities of Seabird Island, Cheam, Stó:lo, Sts’ailes, Sealers, Skawahlook, Popkum and Peters,” said MP Vis.

“I was pleased to hear that the federal government would provide funding for this project last spring, but due to inflation and supply chain challenges, the cost of the project has significantly increased since then. With Budget 2023 right around the corner, now is the time for this government to step up and support this important community building project.”

Residents who would like to sign the petition can visit the Kent Municipal Hall, 7170 Cheam Avenue, Agassiz. Alternatively, residents may download and print copies of the petition to sign here, and mail them, postage-free, to Brad Vis, Member of Parliament, House of Commons, Ottawa, ON K1A 0A6.

MP Vis aims to collect at least 1000 signatures on this petition to send a clear message to the Minister that this is an important community project worthy of additional funding. MP Vis encourages constituents who are interested on sponsoring a petition on an issue near to them to contact his office for assistance.

