February 19, 2023 Marks the 40th Anniversary of then 10 Year Old Joanne Pedersen Disappearance

Fraser Valley – February 19, 2023 marks the 40th anniversary of Joanne Pedersen’s disappearance.

The Chilliwack RCMP has not lost hope that they will find out what happened to Joanne.

On February 19, 1983 at 8:15 pm Joanne Pedersen disappeared from a phone booth at the Penny Pinchers store near the corner of Vedder Road and Watson Road in Chilliwack. She was 10 years old at the time. Joanne had called her parents to come and pick her up as she had been locked out of their house nearby. By the time her parents arrived at the store, Joanne was gone.

She has not been seen or heard from since.

Over the years, pleas to the public have been made to identify an unknown male seen in the phone booth with Joanne prior to her disappearance. Recently police were able to identify this male and rule him out as a suspect, his identity will not be shared with the public at this time.

The investigation into Joanne’s disappearance has never stopped and continues to be actively pursued. The Chilliwack RCMP Serious Crime Unit is seeking information from the public that can assist in solving this mystery. This is still an active investigation and any tips received from the public are being follow-up with by investigators , says Cpl. Carmen Kiener. If you have any information relating to Joanne’s disappearance please contact the Chilliwack RCMP as we are still hopeful we can provide answers for Joanne’s family .

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

File # 1983-2535