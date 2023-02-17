Family Day Activities in Chilliwack

Chilliwack – On Monday, February 20, the City of Chilliwack is hosting a variety of fun events to celebrate Family Day.

Free Family Day Skate

Sardis Sports Complex is opening up both sheets of ice for familes to enjoy a public skate. On February 20 from 1:30 – 3 pm come by for a free skate and hot chocolate. Skate rentals are $5 and you can receive free kids rentals with the purchase of two adult rentals (from the same family). Visit chilliwack.com/skate for skate schedules.

Toonie Family Day Swims

Both the Cheam Leisure Centre and the Chilliwack Landing Leisure Centre will host Family Day swims on February 20 from 9 am to 3 pm. Special admission rate of $2 per person.