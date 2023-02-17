Fraser Vlley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 16, 2023 – Interviews: Pam Pederson, “Berni Solheim’s Walkers”, Coldest Night Of The Year, Chilliwack and The Chilliwack Giants Coach Greg Fawcett, and players, Evan Fawcett & Lincoln Boyd. “Charity Spotlight” debuts!: Host Sue Knott premieres this new segment that will highlight local charities interviewing key team members. This week, Lori Jackson of the Chilliwack Sorpotomist Club.

• Snowpack not very deep…possible drought this year?

• Premier Eby announces millions for riverbank protection in Chilliwack

• A local advocate who cleans up river banks– has had enough

• Giants are back from Vegas BABY…with stories to tell!

Interview: Pam Pederson, “Berni Solheim’s Walkers”, Coldest Night Of The Year, Chilliwack.

Interview: The Chilliwack Giants Coach Greg Fawcett, and players, Evan Fawcett & Lincoln Boyd.

News Director: Don Lehn

Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr

Weather: Cari Moore

