chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 16, 2023 – Interviews: Pam Pederson, "Berni Solheim's Walkers", Coldest Night Of The Year, Chilliwack and The Chilliwack Giants Coach Greg Fawcett, and players, Evan Fawcett & Lincoln Boyd. "Charity Spotlight" debuts!: Host Sue Knott premieres this new segment that will highlight local charities interviewing key team members. This week, Lori Jackson of the Chilliwack Sorpotomist Club (VIDEO)

chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 16, 2023 – Interviews: Pam Pederson, “Berni Solheim’s Walkers”, Coldest Night Of The Year, Chilliwack and The Chilliwack Giants Coach Greg Fawcett, and players, Evan Fawcett & Lincoln Boyd. “Charity Spotlight” debuts!: Host Sue Knott premieres this new segment that will highlight local charities interviewing key team members. This week, Lori Jackson of the Chilliwack Sorpotomist Club (VIDEO)

Fraser Vlley – chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 16, 2023 – Interviews: Pam Pederson, “Berni Solheim’s Walkers”, Coldest Night Of The Year, Chilliwack and The Chilliwack Giants Coach Greg Fawcett, and players, Evan Fawcett & Lincoln Boyd. “Charity Spotlight” debuts!: Host Sue Knott premieres this new segment that will highlight local charities interviewing key team members. This week, Lori Jackson of the Chilliwack Sorpotomist Club.

Headline News most affecting Chilliwack This Week:
• Snowpack not very deep…possible drought this year?
• Premier Eby announces millions for riverbank protection in Chilliwack
• A local advocate who cleans up river banks– has had enough
AND…
• Giants are back from Vegas BABY…with stories to tell!

PLUS!…

“Charity Spotlight” debuts!: Host Sue Knott premieres this new segment that will highlight local charities interviewing key team members. This week, Lori Jackson of the Chilliwack Sorpotomist Club!

Interview: Pam Pederson, “Berni Solheim’s Walkers”, Coldest Night Of The Year, Chilliwack.
Interview: The Chilliwack Giants Coach Greg Fawcett, and players, Evan Fawcett & Lincoln Boyd.

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

chillTV: TV for Chilliwack!™

