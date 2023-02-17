Skip to content

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 16, 2023 – Interview: Ross Siemens, Mayor, Abbotsford (VIDEO)

abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 16, 2023 – Interview: Ross Siemens, Mayor, Abbotsford (VIDEO)

Fraser Valley – abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 16, 2023 – Interview: Ross Siemens, Mayor, Abbotsford.

Headline News most affecting Abbotsford This Week:

• Mayor Ross Siemens has past his first 100 days in office…the abbyTV News of the Week interview.
• Abby teens busted by Vancouver police for a vicious late-night assault.
• The snow-pack is below normal – does that predict a drought?
AND –
• Abbotsford golfers take centre stage in Phoenix

PLUS…!

Interview: Ross Siemens, Mayor, Abbotsford

News Director: Don Lehn
Sports Anchor: Josh Bohr
Weather: Cari Moore

abbyTV: TV for Abbotsford!™

