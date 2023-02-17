abbyTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 16, 2023 – Interview: Ross Siemens, Mayor, Abbotsford (VIDEO)

Next chillTV News of the Week, with Don Lehn: February 16, 2023 – Interviews: Pam Pederson, “Berni Solheim’s Walkers”, Coldest Night Of The Year, Chilliwack and The Chilliwack Giants Coach Greg Fawcett, and players, Evan Fawcett & Lincoln Boyd. “Charity Spotlight” debuts!: Host Sue Knott premieres this new segment that will highlight local charities interviewing key team members. This week, Lori Jackson of the Chilliwack Sorpotomist Club (VIDEO)

