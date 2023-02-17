110 Volunteer and Composite Firefighting Departments to Receive Major Provincial Monies – Almost $400K for Kent and FVRD

Fraser Valley – The call from fire department for more personnel and equipment will be addressed to a certain point. More than 110 volunteer and composite fire departments throughout B.C. will receive their share of $6.3 million for equipment and training to bolster firefighting response to make people and communities safer.

Chilliwack-Kent MLA Kelli Paddon says that new funding for equipment and training will help local volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments to continue keeping people safe during fires and other emergencies. “The work of fire fighters is so important in our communities, especially when it comes to volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments which are often in rural, remote or Indigenous communities. I’m grateful to all of those who put their lives on the line to protect their community and am glad that fire departments here in Kent and the FVRD have this additional support.”

The District of Kent will receive $180,000 in funding for a regional fire training centre, and the Fraser Valley Regional District (FVRD) is receiving $208,980 for fire departments in the area.

The funding is part of over $6.3 million that is being distributed to 114 local governments, First Nations, and volunteer and part-volunteer fire departments around the province.

Since 2017, First Nations and local governments have been approved for more than $111 million through the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund for more than 1,300 projects that help communities mitigate and prepare for disasters and climate-related emergencies.