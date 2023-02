Cultus Lake – While Cultus Lake’s Reece Howden will hit the slopes for a World Cup Ski cross race in Reiteralm, Austria, February 16 and 17, the long tern foecast for another race is not so great

FISfreestyle posted on February 15 that due to too warm temperatures in the next two weeks, the FIS Ski Cross World Cup in Oberwiesenthal (GER) scheduled from 3-5 March has to be cancelled.

Reece posted to a Facebook reel, “wahhhh”.

