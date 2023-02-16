Surrey Mayor Launches ‘Focus Newton’ Task Force

Surrey/Newton– Surrey Mayor Brenda Locke announced the establishment of a Focus Newton Task Force at Monday’s Regular Council Meeting with the purpose of revitalizing and enhancing community spaces in Newton.

“Newton will no longer be left behind. That’s why I have established the Focus Newton Task Force,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “The new Task Force will look at ways to rejuvenate and enhance roads, parks, and public spaces in Newton. With a new Community Centre on the way, there is no better time to start work on improving and beautifying Surrey’s most populated Town Centre.”

Mayor Locke has appointed Councillors Doug Elford, Pardeep Kooner and Mandeep Nagra to serve on the Focus Newton Task Force with Councillor Harry Bains serving as Chair.