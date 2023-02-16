Small Protest of Glow Up Dance at CCS (PICTURES and VIDEO)

Chilliwack – About a dozen protesters were in the sidewalk outside of the grounds of Chilliwck Secondary, protesting the Glow Up Dance.

The LGBTQ student friendly dance that had been in the cross hairs of those who thought the dance and its drag bingo were harmful to students and that a pride event of this kind would lead into a gay indoctrination.

Ironically as the rain fell, one could say it rained on the protesters parade. A few students did confront the group and told them to go home. Although the exchange was vocal it was not heated.

There was a security presence for the students that included volunteers, Griffin Security and RCMP.

Teri Westerby, Chilliwack School Board Trustee took to Facebook and posted: The student-led district wide Dance and Creative Showcase “GLOW UP” after CSS was a total success and so much fun! All the students, organizers, staff and parent volunteers did an amazing job making sure all Chilliwack students felt safe, included, valued and celebrated. This is what celebrating diversity and inclusion looks like!! So proud of Chilliwack right now!

School Board Chair Willow Reichelt sent FVN a copy of what was sent to a handful of parents who wrote to the board expressing their concern:

This is a an optional social event held in the evening. SD33 is an inclusive school district. This doesn’t mean that every event or activity held on school property will appeal to all students. It means that we offer enough options that all students should be able to find something they want to participate in. The drag performances at Glow Up will be age appropriate for a teen audience. These queens have experience performing at family-friendly events, including Chilliwack Pride and Drag Queen Bingo. The performances will be fully-clothed adults in fancy dresses lip-synching to pop songs. Many people enjoy drag as an art form. Those who do not will want to skip this event.

Earlier this week, Students Voice Chilliwck once again took to YouTube and social media, to push back against misconceptions of everything from Pride, to gender equality in schools to the Glow Up Dance.

Isabella Oberst, spokesperson for Students’ Voice is part of this video, calmly stating the case that the rhetoric is unfounded and not harmful. A similar video was released last fall, in tune with the Municipal elections for School Board trustees and with some, their Anti-SOGI stance.