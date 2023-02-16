Hope Community Services Food for Change Dinner and Dance Fundraiser – Saturday February 25 at Hope Legion Hall

Hope – Hope Community Services presents the Food for Change Dinner and Dance Fundraiser – Saturday February 25 at the Hope Legion Hall.

The FOOD FOR CHANGE dinner will include dairy free, gluten free and vegetarian option.

Some of the silent auction items:

Welcome Bear carving, donated by Hannu Yliruusi valued at $200; Weber 22in charcoal BBQ grill, anonymous, valued at $199; Coquihalla Vet basket includes a vet exam valued at $70 along with treats, frisbee, dog kibble, dental chews and more; a beautiful winter scene painting, donated by Doreen Thibault, valued at $200.

Hope Community Services will also have raffles on $50 and $100 value lottery ticket wheels; a booze basket raffle and a chocolate lover’s dream basket.

Tickets are still available and can be purchased online at: www.hopeommunityservices.com or at the office at 434 Wallace Street.