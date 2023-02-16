Depeche Mode in Vancouver – November 24 at Rogers Arena

Los Angeles/Vancouver – “reach out, touch faith” … admit it, you sang that ……

Following the rapturous reception to their new single “Ghosts Again,” Depeche Mode have added a new Fall leg of North American tour dates to the Memento Mori Tour, which will support Memento Mori, their forthcoming studio album due out March 24. With the addition of these 29 new shows, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inductees will now set out on a colossal 75-date tour — their 19th tour and their first in over five years.

That includes November 24 at Rogers Arena.

Pre-sales will kick off with a Fan Pre-sale on Tuesday, February 21, with the general public on sale beginning Friday, February 24 at 10am local time. For further information on the tour routing and ticket on-sale dates, please visit depechemode.com. On the Memento Mori Tour, the band will once again be partnering with luxury watchmaker Hublot to support charity endeavors tied to the tour.