Chilliwack RCMP Trying to Return Stolen Chainsaws to the Rightful Owner

Chilliwack – “next year, get me a chainsaw” – Bob and Doug McKenzie from their version of the 12 Days of Xmas.

On January 8, 2023, Chilliwack RCMP arrested three people in connection with a commercial break and enter which occurred in the 42200 block of Industrial Way in Chilliwack. Police arrived on scene and located the suspects in a vehicle as it was attempting to leave the property. A search of the vehicle revealed property that had just been stolen from the business.

Among the items recovered, are two Husqvarna chainsaws. Chilliwack RCMP are hoping to reunite these two Husqvarna chainsaws with their rightful owner (s).

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the lawful owner of these saws to contact police. Anyone who has information or wants to claim the chainsaws should contact the Chilliwack RCMP at 604-792-4611, and quote file number 2023-962. Any claimants will be required to provide proof of purchase or ownership.

