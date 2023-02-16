Active Transportation (Bicycle) Grants for BC Communities include Abbotsford, Chilliwack

Victoria/Fraser Valley – Seventy-four local and First-Nations-led projects to help plan and build safe, inclusive active transportation connections are moving forward in communities around the province including the Fraser Valley.

Through the program, the Province partners with local, regional and Indigenous governments to make cost-sharing investments to a maximum of $500,000. Indigenous governments and partnerships between local governments and Indigenous governments are eligible for 80% of a project’s cost. For local governments, the Province will invest between 50% and 70% of a project’s cost based on the population size.

Abbotsford – Marshall Road Corridor Improvements

Two-way protected bicycle lane and supporting multi-use pathway facilities including a pedestrian sidewalk segment, actuated crosswalks and transit stop improvements for mode integration.

Chilliwack – Tyson Road Pedestrian and Cycling Improvement Project

Sidewalk installation and cycle lane improvements on Tyson Road between Evans Road and Watson Road.

Tzeachten First Nation – Bailey Road Pedestrian and Cycling Improvements

Sidewalk and painted bike lane along south side of Bailey Road will connect with currently-in-progress multi-use pathway on Chilliwack River Road.