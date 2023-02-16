Abbotsford Council Looks At Parks Proposal – Adding Park Space Including Old MSA Hospital Site, McKee Park

Abbotsford (with files from City of Abbotsrd/Abbotsford Policy Corner) – Park space is always a contentious issue. There is never enough to satisfy everyone.

At the Executive Council meeting on February 13, there were s number of park proposal issues put forth.

One is to encompass a park space within a proposed six story apartment development on the site of the old MSA Hospital on McCallum.

At the meeting, it was given first and second reading and now goes to public-hearing on Monday February 27 before third and final reading.The site was turned over to Matsqui First Nation in 2020 after the demolition of the old buildings. They have always been upfront about their development plans for a residential project.

MSA Hospital Empty Lot Google Earth

This comes on the heels of the January 23 meeting where parks in the OCP McKee Neighbourhood plan were shown (Park proposal locations are marked with an asterisk).

The OCP document can be found here.