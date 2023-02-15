UFV Sports Tuesday – Cascades Golf Season Starts in California

Fraser Valley/Orange County Calif. – Golf: Greene top scoring Cascades golfer as team kicks off 2023 schedule

The UFV Cascades men’s golfers started their 2023 slate off with a tenth-place finish at the 2023 Orange County Collegiate Classic in Coto De Caza, CA. The Cascades shot a combined score of +70 over the three-round event.



Eli Greene led all UFV golfers with a final score of +7 (223) to leave him in a tie for 15th individually. An opening round of 67 placed him second on the leader board, but the following rounds of 81 and 75 saw him drop down the standings.



Cascades head coach Aaron Pauls noted that first round 67 from Greene was one of the highlights of the event.



“That first round from Eli was phenomenal, it’s probably the best round I have ever seen him play. It was a really solid round of golf and probably the lowest tournament round he’s played for us.”



Andrew Biggar notched three straight rounds of 76 to finish tied for 27th, while Jackson Jacob (+24), Jacob Armstrong (+33), and Ben Whiton (+37) rounded out the Cascades participants at the event.



“Sometimes the results aren’t accurate to what is typical from the group,” explained Pauls.



“There isn’t too much point in freaking out about it. We just have to take it for what it is, turn the page and keep on moving.”



Davis McDowell from UC San Diego finished with the top individual score of -8, while the hosts from CSU – Fullerton claimed the team victory with a combined score of -14 – 21 shots clear of second-placed Cal Poly (+6).



The Cascades next action is the RMC Intercollegiate hosted by Rocky Mountain College from March 6-8 at the Reflection Bay Golf Club in Henderson, NV.