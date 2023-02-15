UFV Named One of BC’s Top Employers for 2023

Victoria – Along with BC Transit, the University of the Fraser Valley has once again been named one of BC’s Top Employers. This marks the ninth straight year that UFV has been recognized.

B.C.’s Top Employers is a competition that recognizes employers in BC that lead their industries in offering exceptional places to work. It is a sub-set of the annual Canada’s Top Employer competition.

Reasons cited by BC’s Top Employers for UFV’s inclusion on the list in 2023 include:

A health spending allowance of $1,000 that can be used to cover additional dental or medical expenses not covered by extended health benefits or transferred to an RRSP



UFV’s support for employees through various stages of life, from parental leave top-up for new parents, to flexible work options to help balance work and home commitments, to phased in retirement options

A supportive workplace culture that celebrates faculty and staff excellence through highly publicized internal awards in a variety of categories, including community service, research and teaching excellence, and long service.

“We are delighted to have once again been selected as one of BC’s Top Employers,” said Marnie Wright, UFV’s Associate Vice President of Human Resources. “We strive for excellence in employee relations so it’s gratifying to see our efforts recognized.

UFV takes a holistic approach to employee relations, providing a variety of programs that support physical and mental wellness. It also offers in-house learning and development workshops and professional development funding.