Kent Council Highlights for February 13, 2023 Meetings – Family Fun Day, Homeless Count on March 7 & 8

Kent – From the meeting held on February 13, 2023:

Mayor’s Update

Mayor Sylvia Pranger reminded Council that the homeless count will take place on March 7 and 8, 2023. This survey is important to our community because funding allocated for homeless support is determined by the count. Thank you to everyone who is volunteering this year!

The Mayor also appealed for the community to be kind and shop local. Some of the District’s merchants are in need of support and Mayor Pranger would greatly appreciate it if residents tried their best to support local business and also help raise awareness of all the great merchants in our area.

A challenge has been issued by Mayor Pranger for all current and former Council members to help “Fill the Pool” (the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre). There is still a long way to go with fundraising efforts, but Mayor Pranger is optimistic that the community will reach its goal of $1 million.

To learn more about the “Fill the Pool” initiative, please visit:

https://www.kentbc.ca/en/explore-and-play/Fill_the_Pool.aspx

Kent Agricultural Advisory Committee Departure

On February 9, 2023, Councillor Post reported on chairing the Kent Agricultural Advisory Committee meeting and used this opportunity to thank committee member Mr. Tom Baldwin for 8 years of dedicated service. Mr. Baldwin was noted for his commitment and diligence, and we thank him for his tireless efforts and wish him the best in future endeavors.

Heritage Week Proclamation 2023

Mayor and Council have officially declared February 20th to 26th as Heritage Week in the District of Kent. Heritage Week is an annual event that was established in 1973 by the National Trust of Canada. The goal is to encourage Canadians to learn about and advocate for the heritage in their communities. Some of the suggested ways that residents can do this includes visiting a heritage site, museum or cultural centre, learning about local heritage conservation, or supporting heritage-preserving policies (e.g. seismic upgrades to historic buildings).

To learn more about Heritage Week and how you can participate, visit https://heritagebc.ca/

If you would like to learn more about local heritage, please visit the Agassiz-Harrison Museum and Visitor Centre website for hours of operation: https://agassizharrisonmuseum.org/

Installation of Chain Link Fence at Dr. McCaffrey Park

Council approved a recommendation by the Director of Public Works to replace the wooden fence that borders Dr. McCaffrey Park with a chain link fence as a more durable replacement, with the option to have privacy slats.

Petition to the Government of Canada from Member of Parliament Brad Vis Regarding the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre

Member of Parliament for Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon, Mr. Brad Vis, is working on a Petition to the Federal Government, specifically the Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, to support additional funds for the Lets’emot Regional Aquatic Centre. If you are interested in signing the petition, copies are available at Municipal Hall (7170 Cheam Avenue) and the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (6660 Pioneer Avenue).

Alternatively, if you would like to support this initiative by circulating this petition to friends and family, a printable copy is available at: https://www.bradvis.ca/petitions

For convenience, completed Petitions may also be dropped off at Municipal Hall.

District Firsts!

Councillor Spaeti referenced the January 2023 Fire Department Report where Fire Chief Basten reported that the Agassiz Fire Department (AFD) utilized the Large Diameter Hose Lay (LDHL) in responding to a residential structure fire on Oakwood Drive. In 2010, the AFD was the first Fire Department in Canada to receive the Fire Underwriters Survey accreditation for alternative water supplies using the LDHL.

Councillor Watchorn congratulated the Assistant Manager of Community Services and Projects on the milestone achievement by the Community Recreation and Cultural Centre (CRCC) in breaking more than 100 users of the weight room in a single day!

FREE Family Day Event

The annual Kent Family Day event is on Saturday, February 18 from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the CRCC. The event will include inflatables, a family art class, games, local organization information booths, and more. Thank you to the Province of British Columbia for providing the District with a Family Day grant. For more information, please contact the CRCC at 604-796-8891.