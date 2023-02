Kent/Agassiz – This coming weekend is a long weekend with the Family Day stat holiday on Monday.

A free family fun day is Saturday afternoon at Centennial park in Agassiz.

Bring the whole family and join us at the CRCC District of Kent Community Recreation & Cultural Centre (on Pioneer Avenue) for a FREE fun afternoon of activities. Bouncy Castle, healthy snacks, introduction to local recreation programs, and other fun activities.

Facebook information is here.