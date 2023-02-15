Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex Sets Contract in Concrete and Steel

Surrey – Surrey City Council approved another contract for construction of the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex during its Regular Council Meeting on Monday. A $9 million contract was awarded to Graham Construction and Engineering LIP for civil, formwork, reinforcement steel and concrete supply. Once complete, the new arena will increase Surrey’s overall ice capacity, while accommodating the need for an additional ice arena in Cloverdale.

“I am excited to see the construction of the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex take another step forward,” said Mayor Brenda Locke. “This project is long overdue, and work should have started four years ago. This much-needed community amenity will be well used by so many families and athletes in our community. I am pleased it has been designed to grow as the community grows by having the option to add a third sheet of ice.”

Construction of the Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex began in August 2022 and was included in the 2021 Five-Year (2021-2025) Capital Financial Plan. Along with two new ice sheets, the project includes seating for 200 spectators per sheet, multi-purpose and community rooms, change rooms and other amenities. The Project has also been designed to accommodate the future addition of a third National Hockey League sized arena, officials’ rooms and change rooms, and these additions are currently under consideration as part of the 2023 budget process.

When opened, the new ice sheets will offer various programs including ice hockey, figure skating, public lessons, skating sessions, and dry-floor summer use for sports such as a lacrosse and ball hockey. The new sports and recreation facility has been designed to be energy efficient and meet the highest standards for accessibility. The Cloverdale Sport & Ice Complex will be located at 6336 177B Street and is expected to be ready for use in the fall of 2024.

Click here to read more about the recently approved contract.