City of Abbotsford Looking at $4M Project – West Railway Plaza

Abbotsford – At the Monday Meeting of the Abbotsfoird executive Council at City Hall, Council directed staff to proceed with the initial public engagement for the Montvue Avenue Realignment and West Railway Plaza concept design.

You can voice your opinion through the city’s Let’s Talk Abbotsford platform- letstalkabbotsford.ca

The detailed proposal and breakdown is here.

The Montvue Avenue Realignment concept plan and design features include:

The Montvue Avenue intersection is realigned further south, thereby providing increased vehicle storage (up to 7 vehicles stacking separately within the dedicated northbound left-turn and right-turn lanes) on West Railway Street between Essendene Avenue and Montvue Avenue for improved traffic performance along the corridor;

Improved decision time benefiting drivers turning left out of Montvue Avenue from greater intersection separation, reducing the risk of side impact crashes;

Overall current day level of service (LOS) of B and A are achieved for the two intersections at Essendene Avenue and Montvue Avenue along West Railway Street,

respectively;

Montvue Avenue no longer connects directly onto Essendene Avenue, thereby eliminating the atypical “5 corners” intersection configuration and reducing driver

confusion along with potential conflict points (i.e. sideswipe crashes) for improved safety.

Total cost approx $4M.

Phase 1 of public engagement is tentatively planned to commence this month.

Phase 2 proposes to summarize ‘what we heard’ and ‘how we are responding’ from phase one outreach. A refined design based on community input and detail design will be issued for comment during this stage. Phase 2 is tentatively planned for fall 2023; however, is subject to change from the outcomes of the detail design stage.

The Abbotsford Downtown Business Association supports the concept.