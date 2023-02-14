Skip to content

The Chicks (Dixie Chicks) in Vancouver September 5

Vancouver – Fresh off the heels of their massively successful U.S. tour last summer, the 13-time GRAMMY® award-winning, multi-platinum selling global superstars, The Chicks today announced their return to the global stage with The Chicks World Tour 2023. Produced by Live Nation, the 37-date mega tour kicks off June 20 in Olso, Norway at Spektrum, with stops throughout the UK and Europe before returning to North America on July 21 in Tulsa at the BOK Center.

The 29-date North American run includes performances in select cities including September 5 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

Ticket on sale for dates in Europe, UK, Canada, and St. Paul (U.S.) will begin on Friday, February 17 at 10am local time, and tickets for the Bethel, Hershey, Columbus, and Sioux Falls dates will be available beginning Friday, February 24 at 10am local time.

For more information, please visit ticketmaster.com

