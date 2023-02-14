Glow Up Dance at Chilliwack Secondary Creates Controversy – Students Make Video To “Counter Misconceptions” (VIDEO)

Chilliwack – Students Voice Chilliwck have once again taken to YouTube and social media, to push back against misconceptions of everything from Pride, to gender equality in schools to an upcoming “Glow Up Dance” on Thursday February 16 at Chilliwack Secondary School.

Those against LGBTQ events involving students , let alone being held at a public school have created another firestorm. Some feel that drag queens have no place in a school setting. Others say this is just a dance where queer kids can have fun and feel safe. This is not a new topic that has been put in front of school trustees and there are current and past trustees that have a problem with this.

Isabella Oberst, spokesperson for Students’ Voice is part of this video, calmly stating the case that the rhetoric is unfounded and not harmful. A similar video was released last fall, in tune with the Municipal elections for School Board trustees and with some, their Anti-SOGI stance.

Ms Oberst sent out a media statement: As a group of young activists we have been horrified by the recent resurgence of anti trans sentiments. This is demonstrated by the backlash that Chilliwack Senior Secondary’s GLOW UP dance has been receiving. Many people automatically equate drag queens with transgender people and while there is no inherent connection, it has provided a disturbing glimpse into the minds of Chilliwack‘s less tolerant community members. We have been first hand witnesses to outrageous claims of criminal behaviour and perversion with no basis in fact or evidence. Drag performers have been called child groomers and pedophiles and we refuse to stand for such bigotry in our community. Our video was made to address these claims and state our support for those being slandered.

SOGI is the Provincial policy of Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity.

NOTE: The website peoplesworldwar.com, put out a “call to action” asking Chilliwack school officials to cancel the event. Outlets including Rebel News and True North say events like this damage students and parents have the right to shut these events down.

School Board Chair Willow Reichelt sent FVN a copy of what was sent to a handful of parents who wrote to the board expressing their concern:

This is a an optional social event held in the evening. SD33 is an inclusive school district. This doesn’t mean that every event or activity held on school property will appeal to all students. It means that we offer enough options that all students should be able to find something they want to participate in. The drag performances at Glow Up will be age appropriate for a teen audience. These queens have experience performing at family-friendly events, including Chilliwack Pride and Drag Queen Bingo. The performances will be fully-clothed adults in fancy dresses lip-synching to pop songs. Many people enjoy drag as an art form. Those who do not will want to skip this event.

Tickets for this dance can be purchased through https://studentquickpay.com/sd33/

