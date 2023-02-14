Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema on Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team for 2023 SheBelieves Cup

Chilliwack/Toronto – Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team have announced their squad for the 2023 SheBelieves Cup which runs from 16 to 22 February with three matches in three cities across USA. All four nations competing in this year’s tournament are preparing for the upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023: Canada, Brazil, Japan and the hosts USA.

This includes Christine Sinclair and Chilliwack’s Jordyn Huitema.

Canada announces final squad for SheBelieves Cup 🍁



Canada's first match will be against the hosts USA on Thursday 16 February at 19.00 ET/16.00 PT. — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) February 13, 2023

All of Canada’s matches will be broadcast live on OneSoccer, available as a linear channel on Telus’s Optik TV (Channel 980) as well as online at OneSoccer.ca, through the OneSoccer app and on the fuboTV Canada platform. Fans will find extended coverage for the matches across Canada Soccer’s digital channels on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube featuring the hashtag #CANWNT.

Canada’s first match will be against the hosts USA on Thursday 16 February in Orlando, FL at 19.00 local (19.00 ET / 16.00 PT). Following their opening match, Canada will then face Brazil on Sunday 19 February in Nashville, TN at 17.30 local (18.30 ET / 15.30 PT) and Japan on Wednesday 22 February in Frisco, TX at 17.00 local (15.00 ET / 13.00 PT).

Canada and USA are reigning and former Olympic champions while both USA and Japan are former FIFA World Cup champions and Brazil are former FIFA World Cup and Olympic runners up.

This will mark the second time in three years that Canada takes part in the SheBelieves Cup. Canada previously took part in the tournament in February 2021 in the buildup to the Olympic Games, with champion coach Bev Priestman making her international debut as Canada Soccer’s Women’s National Team’s Head Coach. In the 2021 tournament, Canada lost 0:1 to USA, won 1:0 over Argentina, and lost 0:2 to Brazil. Canada lost only one more match for the rest of the year, finishing 2021 with seven wins and seven draws in 17 international matches to go along with an Olympic Gold Medal.

SHEBELIEVES CUP / COUPE SHEBELIEVES

2023-02-16 USA v CAN 19.00 local (19.00 ET / 16.00 PT).

2023-02-19 CAN v BRA 17.30 local (18.30 ET / 15.30 PT)

2023-02-22 JPN v CAN 15.00 local (16.00 ET / 13.00 PT)

Hub Page / Page Hub :https://canadasoccer.com/national/camps/?camp_id=1612